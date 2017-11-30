Lexington Park Man Arrested on Multiple Charges

On Monday, November 20, 2017, Deputy First Class Steinbach, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a property destruction case and made contact with Shane Osay Reed, 24, of Lexington Park, in the area of 21800 North Essex Drive.

While speaking with Reed, DFC. Steinbach became aware of an outstanding warrant for Reed’s arrest for FTA/Child Support. After being told he was under arrest, Reed fled on foot through a neighborhood. While fleeing, Reed discarded a machete he had concealed on his person.

Reed was apprehended after a brief foot chase, and charged with Resisting/Interfering with Arrest and Dangerous Weapon-Concealed; the outstanding Child Support Warrant was also served.