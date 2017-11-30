Lexington Park Woman Arrested After Caught Driving on Stolen Tags

On Monday, November 20, 2017, Deputy Beisel from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was stationary in the area of South Solomons Island Road and Industry Lane when his License Plate Reader alerted to a vehicle with stolen registration plates.

After confirming with Emergency Communications that the registration plates were stolen, Deputy Beisel then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. After making contact with the driver later identified as Shannon Corbin, 41, of Lexington Park, Emergency Communications advised she also had an outstanding warrant. Deputy Beisel removed the stolen registration plates from the vehicle, placed Ms. Corbin under arrest and transported her to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Theft: $100 to under $1,500, Possession Stolen License Plate, and other traffic citations.

