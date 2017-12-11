UPDATE: Charles County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint

12/11/2017 : On December 1, members of the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit and Patrol Operations, along with Maryland State Police, conducted an Impaired Driver Checkpoint on Smallwood Drive West.

A total of 961 vehicles passed through the checkpoint.

Two drivers were tested for impaired driving, one citation was issued for drug possession, and nine citations were issued – three to suspended drivers.

The checkpoint was funded through a grant provided by the Maryland Highway Safety Office to combat impaired driving.

11/30/2017: Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit, along with Maryland State Police, will conduct an impaired driver checkpoint on Friday, December 1 between 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Special patrols and enforcement focused on impaired and aggressive driving are conducted year round.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers who might become impaired to always designate a sober driver.