UPDATE: Charles County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint

December 11, 2017

12/11/2017 : On December 1, members of the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit and Patrol Operations, along with Maryland State Police, conducted an Impaired Driver Checkpoint on Smallwood Drive West.

A total of 961 vehicles passed through the checkpoint.

Two drivers were tested for impaired driving, one citation was issued for drug possession, and nine citations were issued – three to suspended drivers.

The checkpoint was funded through a grant provided by the Maryland Highway Safety Office to combat impaired driving.

11/30/2017: Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit, along with Maryland State Police, will conduct an impaired driver checkpoint on Friday, December 1 between 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Special patrols and enforcement focused on impaired and aggressive driving are conducted year round.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers who might become impaired to always designate a sober driver.

6 Responses to UPDATE: Charles County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint

  1. Straight Face on November 30, 2017 at 6:33 am

    This is GREAT! Finally – a holiday service for the entire community!

    We have ALL been there…..at a party… or a bar…..or at a friend’s house….

    You have a few drinks and wonder if you are over the legal limit?

    Well thanks to the CCSO, we now have a place you can drive to – and get it checked!

    GREAT IDEA, RIGHT?

    Just drive up, ask for “THE TEST” and breathe that sigh of relief!

    • Rob Stark on December 1, 2017 at 12:25 pm

      To; Straight Face

      No, we have not ALL been there, but, from what you write here, I’m guessing you have been. (Multiple times?). What I hope for is that a Sheriff’s deputy or a state trooper pulls you over and arrests you before you hurt or kill someone (Including yourself). Simple really!

      • Straight Face on December 4, 2017 at 6:11 am

        Nope – never been there.
        Never driven impaired either, let alone “drunk”.
        But my little sister was killed @16 by a hit and run DWI criminal.
        So when you think you are “the man”, think again.
        You are actually nothing but a “stark” A$$hole.

        • Rob Stark on December 8, 2017 at 9:18 am

          To: Straight Face

          Nope – never been there. – Then why this comment? “We have ALL been there”

          Never driven impaired either, let alone “drunk”. “at a party… or a bar…..or at a friend’s house” – This would seem to contradict your statement!

          But my little sister was killed @16 by a hit and run DWI criminal.
          So when you think you are “the man”, think again.- Ahhh…. Claim victims status. If this is true, why do you seem to be against the police enforcing drunk driving laws? That doesn’t make sense.

          You are actually nothing but a “stark” A$$hole.- Class, all class!

  2. anonymous on November 30, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Why not tonight, shortly after the Redskin’s & Cowboy’s game – there will be plenty of drunks on the road.

  3. Charles on December 2, 2017 at 7:14 am

    Hopefully they caught a bunch of people

