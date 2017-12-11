UPDATE: Charles County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint

12/11/2017 : On December 1, members of the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit and Patrol Operations, along with Maryland State Police, conducted an Impaired Driver Checkpoint on Smallwood Drive West.
A total of 961 vehicles passed through the checkpoint.
Two drivers were tested for impaired driving, one citation was issued for drug possession, and nine citations were issued – three to suspended drivers.
The checkpoint was funded through a grant provided by the Maryland Highway Safety Office to combat impaired driving.
11/30/2017: Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit, along with Maryland State Police, will conduct an impaired driver checkpoint on Friday, December 1 between 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Special patrols and enforcement focused on impaired and aggressive driving are conducted year round.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers who might become impaired to always designate a sober driver.
This is GREAT! Finally – a holiday service for the entire community!
We have ALL been there…..at a party… or a bar…..or at a friend’s house….
You have a few drinks and wonder if you are over the legal limit?
Well thanks to the CCSO, we now have a place you can drive to – and get it checked!
GREAT IDEA, RIGHT?
Just drive up, ask for “THE TEST” and breathe that sigh of relief!
To; Straight Face
No, we have not ALL been there, but, from what you write here, I’m guessing you have been. (Multiple times?). What I hope for is that a Sheriff’s deputy or a state trooper pulls you over and arrests you before you hurt or kill someone (Including yourself). Simple really!
Nope – never been there.
Never driven impaired either, let alone “drunk”.
But my little sister was killed @16 by a hit and run DWI criminal.
So when you think you are “the man”, think again.
You are actually nothing but a “stark” A$$hole.
To: Straight Face
Nope – never been there. – Then why this comment? “We have ALL been there”
Never driven impaired either, let alone “drunk”. “at a party… or a bar…..or at a friend’s house” – This would seem to contradict your statement!
But my little sister was killed @16 by a hit and run DWI criminal.
So when you think you are “the man”, think again.- Ahhh…. Claim victims status. If this is true, why do you seem to be against the police enforcing drunk driving laws? That doesn’t make sense.
You are actually nothing but a “stark” A$$hole.- Class, all class!
Why not tonight, shortly after the Redskin’s & Cowboy’s game – there will be plenty of drunks on the road.
Hopefully they caught a bunch of people