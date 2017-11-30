Hospital Foundation Celebrates Three Decades of Giving Back at Annual Gala

The St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation recently celebrated three decades of fun and philanthropy at “Diamonds and Pearls,” the 30th Annual Gala, held Nov. 17 at the Hollywood Social Hall.

Sponsored by the Foundation and the Tarleton Family, the annual black-tie affair featured a gourmet dinner and dessert by Ken’s Creative Kitchen of Annapolis with live entertainment by Nocturne. The Hollywood Social Hall was transformed into a soft, cream-and-blush landscape accented by pearls and diamonds with more than 500 guests in attendance.

John and Michelle Flatley held the winning chance for the Galaxy Necklace: a black Tahitian pearl and diamond pendant with pearl earrings, courtesy of G&H Jewelers.

More than $165,000 was raised in net proceeds to help fund healthcare scholarships through MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. To date, 142 scholarships have been awarded to local students.

“The gala is always a special evening, but this event — our thirtieth — was especially memorable,” said Jennifer Blake Meyer, head of the 2017 gala committee and chair of MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital’s Board of Directors. “From the generous community support to the high energy on the evening itself, this year’s gala was an exciting time for a great cause.”

Many local businesses, medical professionals and organizations sponsored the evening’s festivities. The Foundation and MedStar St. Mary’s would like to thank and acknowledge this year’s contributors, especially the Tarleton Family “Precious Memories,” the Presenting Sponsor ($25,000).

Thank you to the Premiere Sponsors ($15,000): Associates in Radiation Medicine,

MedStar Shah Medical Group, US Acute Care Solutions, and Christine Wray & John Felicitas. The Foundation also extends their gratitude to the Diamond Sponsors ($10,000): AMEWAS, Inc., The Cherry Cove Group, G&H Jewelers, MedStar Health and the Meyer Family, as well as the 42 businesses and community members who generously sponsored the event at Platinum ($6,000), Gold ($4,000), Silver ($2,500) and Bronze ($850) levels.

CLICK HERE to view photos from the event.

