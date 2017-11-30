St. Mary’s Transit System Lauded for Community Efforts

The St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) is known for providing transportation services for citizens in the county on a daily basis. STS also holds special events (e.g. Dump the Pump and Stuff the Bus) throughout the year. In recognition of its efforts, the Transportation Association of Maryland (TAM) honored STS with a 2017 Community Engagement Award.

STS was nominated for the honor by Nicky Pires from Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland at the TAM’s 2017 fall conference for going above and beyond being a transit agency. “Each year in May, as a community event during National Transportation Week, STS demonstrates passenger appreciation by offering discount day for veterans, $1 a day rides and distributing STS promotional items,” said Pires. “STS buses are at local groceries stores for the STUFF the Bus event to collect dry goods for local food pantries. STS donates yearly over 2,000 lbs. worth of dry good items, baby diapers and baby products to the local community.”

The nomination also notes STS’ continuing efforts to provide community based transportation for residents of the St. Mary’s County, and the Tri-County area by connecting with Charles and Calvert County Transit systems. STS staff also conducts wheelchair securement training annually for human service non-profits. STS staff was also recognized for willing to go above and beyond to provide service, give back to the community.

John Duklewski, TAM Executive Director, presented the award to Transportation Manager Jacqueline Fournier and STS staff during the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County weekly business meeting.