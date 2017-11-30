Handel’s “Messiah” to be performed by St. Mary’s College Chamber Singers

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland chamber singers with orchestra under the direction of Larry Vote, professor of music, will perform Handel’s “Messiah” on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. The concert will be held in the Auerbach Auditorium of St. Mary’s Hall, 47458 Trinity Church Road. The event is free of charge and open to the public but seating is limited. Tickets must be reserved in advance by visiting HERE or by calling 240-895-4498.

The “Messiah” concert is an annual event offered by the Department of Music. “Messiah” is an oratorio composed by George Frideric Handel in 1741. It is Handel’s most famous work and among the most popular works in Western choral literature.

The chamber singers with orchestra will perform all of the Part 1 known as the “Christmas Portion” plus the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Part 2 and “Worthy is the Lamb” from Part 3.