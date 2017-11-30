Commissioners Proclaim Adoption Awareness Day

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, the Board of Commissioners proclaimed Adoption Awareness Day in Charles County.

Adoption Awareness Day acknowledges and celebrates the willingness of resource parents and their families to provide a loving, supportive, and permanent home to foster children of Charles County.

The County Commissioners recognize the Department of Social Services and all those who help provide children with a stable, loving family with relationships that last a lifetime.

Photos of the event are available online at www.flickr.com/photos/charlescountygovernment/sets

