Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public of “Fake Money”

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has had multiple calls for counterfeit currency resembling United States currency with Chinese writing printed on the front and back.

The counterfeit bills are sold on the internet as Chinese banknotes. They come in lots of 100 pieces and are sold for $16.99. Some of the notes have duplicate serial numbers printed on the front. Chinese bank tellers use the banknotes when learning how to count American currency.

Please be vigilant and report anyone attempting to use these fake bills.