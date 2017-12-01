Brutal Beating Caught on Tape at Leonardtown High School Results in Arrests

On Monday, November 27, 2017, at approximately 12:45 p.m., police responded to Leonardtown High School for the report of a fight.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, were first to arrive at the scene and assumed the investigation.

According to a spokesman from the Maryland State Police, three juveniles have been charged, and an arrest for one adult is pending.

Both agencies were aware of the fight, but neither the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office or the Maryland State Police had copy of the fight video when first contacted about the incident by SMNEWSNET, we have since provided them with a copy for their investigation and evidence.

At the time of the incident a school resource officer from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was not on location, and police from surrounding areas responded after a 911 call from the school.

More details will be provided as they become available.