Maryland State Police / Kinder Time Toy Drive Underway

The Maryland State Police will be participating in the Kinder Time Toy Drive at every barrack across the State.

Members of the community that wish to provide toy donations may bring new, unwrapped toys to their local Maryland State Police facility from now until December 20th. Cash donations will not be accepted.

Toys donated will be delivered to children in need at the Kennedy Kreiger Institute, Ronald McDonald House, Bea Gaddy Family Center and the Agape Christian Center.