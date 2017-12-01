Maryland State Police Continue Search For Missing Calvert County Girls

Maryland State Police are continuing to search for two missing teenage girls who were reported missing Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 from Calvert County.

Julyssa Danielle Simms, 15, and Trang Mgoc Nguyen, 16, were last seen at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Calvert High School. There is evidence they may have traveled to the Hyattsville area of Prince George’s County. They are believed to still be in the southern Maryland area.

Simms is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds and last seen wearing a gray sweater, black yoga pants and gray UGG boots. Nguyen is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and last seen wearing a gray black sweater, black yoga leggings and blue Converse shoes with a red stripe. She also has half blonde and half black dyed hair. The girls may also be wearing a blue or orange and gray winter coat.

There is concern for the safety and well-being of both girls. Anyone with information on either girl is asked to call the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400 or 911.

For more information on Simms and Nguyen, click here.