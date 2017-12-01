Charles County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Seek Public’s Help Locating Missing Teenager

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who ran away from a temporary home in July, 2017.

Esmeralda Consuelo Ramos-Cruz left the house in Faulkner, MD, and has been in the company of friends throughout the region since.

Investigators have been able to track some of her movements, but Cruz does not have a cell phone to pinpoint specific areas. It was recently learned Cruz may be in Northern Virginia in the company of an unknown male who is affiliated with MS-13.

Ramos-Cruz is 5’4”, 120 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Det. B. Buchanan at (301) 609-6477.

