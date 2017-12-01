Town of La Plata to Test Early Warning Sirens on Saturday December 2

The Town of La Plata test its early warning devices/sirens in December and May. The next test will be Saturday, December 2, 2017 beginning at 10:00 a.m. The testing lasts about a half hour. The tests consist of both siren alerts and audible notifications. The tests are conducted in conjunction with the Charles County 911 Communications Center, which controls and operates the system for the Town.

The devices are installed at the following locations:

• On Charles Street in front of the Charles County Courthouse

• On Curley Hall Road at the Town’s Wastewater Treatment Plant (near Quailwood Subdivision)

• In Clarks Run Subdivision

• In King’s Grant Subdivision

• On Shining Willow Way next to the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department

Emergency Management Officials remind you that in the event of a real emergency to stay tuned to local radio stations for more information, to have emergency supplies on hand – including a radio which can be operated during a power outage, and to know where the safe haven is in your home. It is everyone’s responsibility to plan for an emergency.

TORNADO SIREN MESSAGE

Twice a year, the Town of La Plata and the Charles County Emergency Operations Center test the tornado sirens located throughout Town. When there is a threat of a tornado the Charles County Emergency Operations Center sounds the Town’s tornado siren. The siren is followed by a pre-recorded message to advise people in the community what to do in the event of a tornado warning. The pre-recorded message states “Attention! A tornado warning has been issued. Seek shelter now. Do not delay. Seek shelter now. Attention! A tornado warning has been issued. Seek shelter now. Do not delay. Seek shelter now.” This message is used during all threats of a tornado.

When you hear the siren going off, please do not delay in seeking shelter. Get indoors, get to an interior small room or basement, and get low. It can be loud during a storm. You do not need to wait by a window or door to listen to the pre-recorded message.

For some tornado tips, please visit the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s site at http://www.spc.noaa.gov/faq/tornado/safety.html