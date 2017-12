On November 20, 2017, James Anthony “Tony” Chavis passed away unexpectedly in Accokeek, MD. He was 67 years old.

Family and friends will join together for a memorial service on Saturday, December 2, 2017 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Hayfield Secondary School, 7630 Telegraph Road, Alexandria, VA 22315. Park and enter the school at exit 9. Flowers will be received on location from 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm..