On Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 2017, Nicholas Vincent Biscoe’s soul was called to be with the Lord. He left his broken shell of a body that he had worn out so badly. It just couldn’t keep up with him. Although the last week and a half of his life was in bed, his mind was constantly thinking about his next step.

Born on January 22, 1932 to the late Lillian and McKinley Biscoe, on the farm, as they called it, in Dameron, MD. Nicholas, better known as Vince, was one of ten children that have all gone on to heaven to greet him at the pearly gates upon his arrival on Thanksgiving Day. They were Louise Young, Anthony (Hattie) Biscoe, Frank Biscoe, Paul (Zurabel) Biscoe, Victor (Annie) Biscoe, (1 still born and 1 death after birth), Ernest Biscoe & Evelyn (John) Armstrong.

Vincent attended St. Peter Claver Elementary School under the guidance of Father McKenna and the Oblate Sisters of Providence, whom he was truly grateful for. With financial difficulties in the family, Vincent quit school and went to work with Mr. Charles Moore of St. Inigoes, a plumbing and electrical contractor. He also worked as a carpenter and brick mason. These experiences would later help him to build eighty percent of his home in Ridge.

At the ripe age of twenty Vince married Mae Cecilia Chase. This marriage would later bring them a baby girl named Joy.

Before going to work at the Navy Exchange Laundry at Patuxent River, he worked for Hill’s Lexington Park Laundry. To make ends meet after working eight hours, they raised chickens, sold eggs and wood and also truck gardened. Vincent later became involved in partnerships with ABC Construction Club, Apartment Rentals, the Silver Dollar Bar, and a Real Estate partnership. Trying to realize his goals, he committed himself to becoming a “work-a-holic”. He also worked part-time at Seaside View for Mr. Peterson who was the owner at that time. In early 1969, he became the new owner of Seaside View.

On May 22, 1982, Vince’s wife Cecilia passed away. Still working a full-time job, he faced 2 major challenges, the day-to-day operation of Seaside View and the hardest of all being father and mother to a teenage daughter.

With the help of family and close friends (especially Vernard and Jackie Harden) things began to normalize. A long-time friend of the family, Al Porter, took on the tough job of managing the day-to-day operation of Seaside View.

In the early 1990s, Lula T. Jones came into Vince’s life and they were later married. He continued to grow Seaside while working at the Navy Exchange Laundry at Patuxent River and be active in the community. After a lengthy illness, Lula went home to be with the Lord.

In 2008, he found love again and got married to Leathia Phillips who made him light up when she was around him. Doll, as he called her. He credited her for the help that she gave him with Seaside.

Vince has been a member of the Board of Trustee’s for the Department of Social Services, served on the Board of Parks and Recreation, Treasurer of the Ridge Charity Club, member of the NAACP, Vice-President and President of the Knights of St. Jerome, the Knights of Columbus, a life-long member of St. Peter Claver’s Church, and he participated, contributed and supported many, many other community affairs.

Vince is survived by his daughter Joy (Niles) Rothwell, five grandchildren – Derick, JaQuita, Taylor, Nicholas, and Mea Rothwell; four great grandchildren – Jayda and Jayden Chase, Jade Maddox and Demi Carroll; step-son Tyson (Gayle) Johnson 2 step Grandchildren – Franchesca and Tyson, Jr. Johnson; and a host of family and good friends.

Family and friends will unite on Friday, December 1, 2017 for visitation at 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 16922 St. Peter Claver Rd, Ridge, MD 20680. Interment to follow at the church cemetery.