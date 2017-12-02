Frederick “Fred” Allen Moritz, 78, of Lexington Park, MD formerly from Houston, TX passed away on November 18, 2017. Born on January 23, 1939 in Houston, TX, he was the son of the late Juanita Moritz and Fritz Moritz. Fred was the loving husband of Cathy Moritz of Lexington Park, MD. He is survived by his children; Fred Moritz (Heather) of Hollywood, MD, Tina Zimmerman (Randy) of Williamston, MI, 3 grandchildren; Alex, Morgan & Elizabeth. As well as his sister; Shirley Kasper (Ron) of Old Town, ID.

He moved to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1982 and worked for Honeywell for 20 years as an engineer, as well as Calvert Systems Engineering for 6 ½ years.

Fred served in the United States Navy, his duties stations included; 2 tours in Vietnam, and was enlisted warfare specialist. While serving in the Navy, he earned the Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation Gallantry Cross, Good Conduct Medal (3rd. Award) , National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Vietnam Service Medal w/3 Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. Fred retired from the Navy in 1982 after 23 years of service.

Fred enjoyed; hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grand kids.