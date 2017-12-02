Wendi Christine Dean, 47 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on November 21, 2017 at her home. Born on March 10, 1970, she was the loving daughter of Judith G. Bowling and the late Patrick M. Bowling.

Wendi is survived by her daughter Alexis Gray Dean of St. Inigoes and Step-sons Tommy Dean, Jr. of St. Inigoes and David Dean of St. Inigoes. Siblings; Kim Bowling of Baltimore, MD and Patrick Mark Bowling of Hollywood, MD.

Wendi was a resident of St. Mary’s County for 13 years and graduated from St. Mary’s Ryken High School.

All services will be private.