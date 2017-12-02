CWO4 Robert “Bob” Morrissette, USN (Ret.), 85, of Hollywood, MD, died Sunday, November 19, 2017, in Charlotte Hall MD.

He was born on January 21, 1932 in Fall River MA, to the late Horace Morrissette and Mary Louise Aubuchon Morrissette.

He married his beloved wife, Lorraine Parent Morrissette in Fall River, MA. Together they celebrated over 63 wonderful years of marriage.

Bob proudly served in the United States Navy for over 29 years as an Aircrewman, Aircraft Structural Mechanic (Hydraulics), and a Maintenance Officer. He entered the U.S. Navy at Naval Recruiting Station, Fall River, Massachusetts on 7 February 1952, and was commissioned as a Warrant Officer in 1968. His assignments included Naval Air Test Center, Patuxent River, MD; Airborne Early Warning Squadron 2, Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, MD (NAS PAX); U.S. Naval Air Facility, Annapolis, MD; Project Magnet, NAS PAX; Oceanographic Air Survey Unit, NAS PAX; Air Development Squadron 8, NAS PAX; Training Squadron 31, Naval Air Station, Corpus Christi, TX; Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron 4, NAS PAX; Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department, NAS PAX; Patrol Squadron 68, NAS PAX; Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department, Naval Station, Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico, and Oceanographic Development Squadron 8, NAS PAX. He received four Air Medals, four Meritorious Unit commendations, five Good Conduct Awards, two National Defense Service Medals, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal and the Vietnam Civil Action Medal. He retired from the Navy on October 31, 1981. Following his military service he worked in private industry for 10 years.

He enjoyed running, fishing, traveling, woodworking and reading; he was a member of the Disabled American Veterans and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

In addition to his beloved wife, Bob is also survived by his children, Michael Morrissette of Baltimore MD, Allen Morrissette (Kathie) of California MD and Denise Morrissette of California MD; his brother Norman Morrissette of Pensacola FL; 6 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings Rita Crabtree, Alfred Morrissette and Beatrice Fasse.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 30, 2017, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by the celebration of a Mass of Christian Burial, at St. John Francis Regis Church, Hollywood, MD.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Church Revitalization Fund, St. John Francis Regis Church, Hollywood, MD.