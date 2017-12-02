James “Jimmy” Raley Wathen Graves, 74, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on November 21, 2017 in Callaway, MD. Born on March 27, 1943 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late Frances Wathen Graves and Joseph Arthur Graves. Jimmy was the loving husband of Alfretta Ester Graves, whom he married on May 18, 1962 in Washington, DC. Jimmy is survived by his children; Diana Gunther (Tim) of Hollywood, MD, Bernie Graves of Leonardtown, MD, 3 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Siblings; Mary Frances Abell of Leonardtown, MD, and Rose Graves of VA. He was preceded in death by his son James Graves, siblings; Joseph Graves, Lilly Latham and Wilhemina Wood. He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and completed his GED. Jimmy worked for numerous years with different companies as a warehouseman in Washington, DC, Virginia and Maryland. As well as a warehouseman with Boeing for 9 years, retiring in 2009. Jimmy enjoyed; gardening, bingo, listening to country and blue grass music. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 6:30 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 10:00 AM with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be: Austin Graves, Billy Deese, Joey Graves, Billy Graves, Dougie Hamilton, and Patty Buckler.

Contributions may be made to; ACTS (A Community That Shares) P.O. Box 54 Bushwood, MD 20618 and/or Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.