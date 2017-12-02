Louise Diane (Chescavage) Graves passed away on November 24, 2017 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on August 9, 1944 in Pottsville, PA. She was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Reedy Chescavage and Frank Chescavage. Louise was the loving wife of the late James “Dickie” Graves, they were married for 52 years. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Lynn Ford of Mechanicsville, MD and her brother Donald J. Chescavage (Hazel) of Pottsville, PA. She was preceded in death by her brother William Chescavage.

Louise graduated from Pottsville High School in 1962. After high school she moved to Washington, DC to work for the Library of Congress. Her move to DC is how she meet Dickie the love of her life. They were married on September 4, 1965 in Pottsville, PA. In 1971, Dickie and Louise built their forever home in Mechanicsville, MD directly across the street from his childhood home. In 1976, they adopted their daughter Jennifer making the family complete. With the move to Southern Maryland, she began working as a teller for Maryland National Bank (Now Bank of America) and retired after 25 years. After, retirement she enjoyed spending time with her husband, pets and taking day trips with her brother and sister in laws.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 30, 2017 from 5:00Pm – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Mechanicsville, MD with Father Michael Tietjen officiating. Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery Helen, MD. Pallbearers will be; Glenn Graves, Sid Tippett, David Turner, Steven Turner, Mark Turner, and Mike Mays, Jr.

Contributions may be made to the St. Mary’s Nursing Center 21585 Peabody Street Leonardtown, MD 20650.