Timothy “Tim” Charles DeBevoise, 61 of Great Mills, MD formerly of Pittsfield, MA, passed away on November 29, 2017 in Callaway, MD. Born September 17, 1956 in Aberdeen, MD, he was the son of Dorothy E. Sellick of Bristol, CT and the late Charles L. DeBevoise.

Tim is survived by his loving wife Myong Ae DeBevoise, whom he married on June 6, 1980 in Prince George’s County, MD, children; Sherri Hamilton of California, MD and Christopher DeBevoise of Great Mills, MD, siblings; Larry DeBevoise of North Attleboro, MA and Lori Perkins of Austin, TX and 6 grandchildren.

Tim graduated from Pittsfield High school in 1975, he enlisted in the U.S. Airforce on July 6, 1977 and was honorably discharged on May 6, 1983, during his time in the service Tim was a Senior Airman CH-3E Helicopter Crew Chief assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron, 89th Military Airlift Wing, Andrews Air Force Base, MD, he reenlisted in the Air Force in August 1980. He was selected as the 1st Helicopter Squadron’s Airman of the month for November, 1980, he received the Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon, Air Force Training Ribbon and the Air Force Overseas Ribbon. He separated from the service at Travis Air Force Base, CA.Tim was a Senior Logistics Analyst for Mantech, Patuxent River, MD for 15 years.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 1:30PM to 2:30PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD with a Funeral Service at 2:30PM in the Funeral Home Chapel, with Father John Ball Officiating. Inurnment will take place in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD at a later date.