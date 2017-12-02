Delores Fay DeHart, 76, of Colonial Beach, Virginia passed away on November 20, 2017 in Colonial Beach, Virginia.

Delores was born on November 22, 1940 to Ernest Guy McClanahan, and Zora Belle Estep. She was a Pre-Pack Produce Worker for Safeway until her retirement in 1974 after 20 years of service. Delores enjoyed crafting, making floral arrangements and buying jewelry.

Delores is survived by her sons, Alfred DeHart (Deborah) and Ricky DeHart (Tonya). Also surviving are her brothers, Douglas McClanahan and David McClanahan, her sister, Phillis Mercilliott, 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, her son, Steven DeHart, her daughter, Tammy F. Cox, her brothers, Ernest McClanahan, Jr., Maxen McClanahan and Charles McClanahan and her sister, Evelyn Windsor.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, December 8, 2017 from 5 to 8PM with Prayers at 7PM at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622. A Graveside Service will be on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Delores’ name may be made to the charity of your choice.