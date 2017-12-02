Paul Eugene “Pop’s” Stauffer, Jr., 81, of Valley Lee, MD passed away November 20, 2017 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on January 19, 1936 in Port Trevorton, PA to the late Paul Eugene Stauffer, Sr. and Olive Kerlin.

In November, 1976, Pop’s married his beloved wife, Catherine Teresa Stauffer at the Hollywood Nazarene Church. Together they celebrated over 41 wonderful years of marriage. He was a lifelong dedicated farmer, raising hogs, soybean, wheat and corn. He was dedicated to his family and enjoyed family dinners and get-togethers. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fixing his cars and tractors.

In addition to his beloved wife, Catherine, Pop’s is also survived by his children: Robert Stauffer (Kathy) of Valley Lee, MD, Donna Nelson (Mike) of Valley Lee, MD, Eddie Stauffer (Janie) of Valley Lee, MD, Joann Stauffer (Bubby) of Great Mills, MD, Wanda Snavely (Jeff) of Hollywood, MD, and Dana Stauffer (Karen) of Hollywood, MD; his sister, Patsy Stauffer of Valley Lee, MD; his step-siblings, Chris Paul, Mark Paul, and Peggy Paul; 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his great grandchildren, Paige and Ethan Stauffer.

Family will receive friends on Friday, November 24, 2017 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service celebrated by Revered Joe Orlando at 3:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22945 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.