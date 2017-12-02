Michael Steven Rye, Sr. “Big Mike”, 54 of Leonardtown, MD passed away at his home in Leonardtown, MD on November 20, 2017. Michael was born in Cheverly, MD on May 23, 1963 to the late Donald Calvert Rye and Carolyn Bond Rye. He graduated from Gwynn Park High School in 1981. Michael was a football and baseball coach at Chopticon High School over the years and coached many other teams for his boys. He enjoyed playing baseball in his younger days, hunting, fishing, crabbing, golfing, family activities and get-together with friends.

He was in the U.S. Army. When he got out he worked in the field for Montgomery Kone’ Elevator and eventually worked for management. He made a move to work for Schindler Elevator for several years and went to work again for Kone’ a few years ago.

On November 23, 1988 he and Lori were married. They were together a total of 39 years, more than half their lives. His biggest love in life was his wife and boys. He loved being a proud Dad

In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his brother, Donald Karl Rye and his sister, Karon Sue Yeatman. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Lorene Gail Rye; sons, Michael Rye, Jr., Jordan Rye, Cal Rye and Conner Rye.

Family will receive friends for Michael’s Life Celebration Visitation on Monday, November 27, 2017 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 10:00AM at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601. A gathering for family and friends will be held at the American Legion in Hughesville, Maryland afterward.

Pallbearers will be: Mike Rye, Jr., Jordan Rye, Cal Rye, Conner Rye, Randy Bond, Sonny Yeatman, Mitch Lewis, Rob Kidwell, Robby Kidwell and Robbie Bond.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Chopticon Athletics, Attn: Ray Sapp, 25390 Colton Point Road, Morganza, MD 20660