Ronald John (Jay) Barickman 47, of St. Inigoes MD passed away suddenly November 21, 2017 at his residence.

He was born October 16th, 1970 in Leonardtown MD to Margaret (Peggy) Barickman.

He was a graduate of St. Michael’s Elementary School in Ridge MD, (1984) and St. Mary’s Ryken (1988).

In addition to his mother, Jay is survived by his siblings; Robert Joseph Barickman of Lexington Park, Ryan Jeffrey Barickman of Lexington Park, and Julie Marie Simmons (Robert) of St. Inigoes. He is also survived by his nephew Robert Dean and nieces Haley Barickman, Catherine (Cabby) Barickman, Addyson Simmons, and Mary (Ginny) Simmons and many extended family and friends.

Jay loved his family and friends and had a special nick name for each of them. He never met a stranger. He will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. At home or at work he could light up a room with silly sayings that left folks in stitches. He had a love/hate relationship for the Redskins, loved playing cards, watching the Orioles, and spending time with his family. He could always put a smile on your face. He will live on in our hearts.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 26, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., with Prayers recited at 4:00 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, November 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Steve Cooper, Joe Rhoads, John Rhoads and Keith Sullivan.