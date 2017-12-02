Joyce B. Wood, 75, of Hughesville, MD passed away on November 23, 2017 in Waldorf, MD. Joyce was born in Washington, DC on January 1, 1942 to the late Alfred Joseph Pratt and the late Bernice Mary Licarion. Joyce was a homemaker, coached girls softball, was a member of Mechanicsville Moose Lodge and Catholic Daughters, and a parishioner and volunteer at St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic Church. She loved playing cards, playing penny slots, gardening, birdwatching and most of all, spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was predeceased by her beloved husband of 57 years, David Cleveland Wood, Sr. and her brother, Alfred Joseph Pratt. Joyce is survived by her sons, David Cleveland Wood, Jr. (Amber), Christopher Mark Wood (LaDonna), daughters, Joyce Marie Hayden (Brian), Teresa Loraine Turner (Buddy), Lora Kay Jarboe (Richard), Melinda Gale Cornwell (Raymond); brother, James Alfred Pratt (Gerry) and sister, Justine Mary Pratt. Also surviving Joyce are sister-in-law, Beverly Ingraham; fifteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for Joyce’s Life Celebration on Thursday, November 30, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM with Prayers at 7PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, December 1, 2017 at 11AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617 with Reverend Rory T. Conley officiating.

Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joyce’s name to: Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603, Mechanicsville Moose Lodge, 27636 Mechanicsville Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659, or Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department, 15245 Prince Frederick Road, Hughesville, MD 20637.