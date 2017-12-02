Bobby Ray Logan, 85, of Waldorf, MD passed away on November 22, 2017. Bobby was born on January 31, 1932 to the late Claude Franklin Logan and the late Lois Comer in High Point, NC. Bobby was a Flight Engineer for the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a Realtor and became an Associate Broker during his 47 year career. He loved spending time with his family, golf, Myrtle Beach and his 2 dogs Molly and Bootsie.

In addition to his parents, Bobby was predeceased by his brother, Darrell Logan. Bobby is survived by his loving wife, Betty Sue of 67 years; children, Bobby and Lorraine Logan, Jr., David and Wendy Logan, Cynthia and Ed Stone and nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for Bobby’s Life Celebration Visitation on Saturday, December 2, 2017 from 11:00am to 12:30pm with a Funeral Service at 12:30pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of providing flowers, the family asks if you could make donations to Hospice of Charles County and to the First Baptist Church of Waldorf.