Kyle Anthony Stevens, 25

Kyle Anthony Stevens, age 25 of Waldorf, Maryland, died November 20, 2017 at his residence.

Kyle was an auto mechanic at various auto shops for seven plus years. He enjoyed drag racing, motorcycles, and anything that dealt with cars. He loved being outdoors, especially riding bicycles and playing with his son.

He was the son of Jason Anthony Stevens and Jennifer Moore Hunt and his step-father, Mark Hunt. He is also survived by his son, Kaleb A. Stevens; his brother, Andrew Stevens; his sister, Kayla McLaurin (Warren); paternal grandparent, Kaye Stevens; his maternal grandparents, Carolyn and Skip Moore; his step-paternal grandparents, Martin and Frances Hunt; his great-grandmother, Hazel Moore; and his nephew, Zachary.

Friends received on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646 and where Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 12:30PM, officiated by Reverend Dr. Mark Roberson. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.