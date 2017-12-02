Daniel Richard Knode 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 27, 2017 in La Plata MD after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Daniel Knode was predeceased by his parents Daniel P. and Virginia and his brother Ronald.

Daniel graduated from Anacostia High School and attended the University of Maryland. Daniel married his High School sweetheart Barbara in 1954.

Daniel began a long career in the automotive industry owning and operating Branch Auto Electric Service in Hillcrest Heights Md for more than 55 years. Daniel loved to spend time with friends and family and was actively involved in many Bowling and Softball leagues. Daniel was a longtime season ticket holder for his beloved Washington Redskins and spent summers at his condo in Ocean City Md.

Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Barbara, brothers Steven and Wayne, 7 sons and spouses, Scott, Ken, Doug and Liz, Glen and Carla, Jeff and Kelly, Brian and Jennifer, Brett and Allison, 17 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Friends received on Thursday, November 30, 2017 from 5-8PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646 and where Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 1, 2017 at 12PM. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, Maryland.