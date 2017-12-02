Emilie Jean Nolan, 90, of Shady Side passed away November 25, 2017 at her home. She was born December 24, 1926 in Miami, FL to John Marriott and Marguerite (Newnam) Edwards. She retired from Montgomery County Department of Corrections. Jean also taught Sunday school at Centenary U.M. Church in Shady Side for over 50 years. She enjoyed quilting and sewing.

Jean is survived by children Laurie Morrison and husband Timothy of Rockville, Kerry Nolan and wife Jane of Sterling, VA and James Nolan and wife Michelle of Harwood, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter Linda Nolan and brother John Edwards.