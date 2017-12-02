Frances Mary Francis, 94, of Dunkirk and Ocean City passed away November 25, 2017 at her home in Dunkirk. She was born June 14, 1923 in Kent, Ohio to Dominic and Loreta (Pace) Petrella. She worked as a draftsman for over 15 years, and more recently was the chief greeter at The Hair Company. Frances attended St. Anthony’s Church in North Beach and she loved going to Ocean City and spending time with her family.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband Augustus “Gus” Francis. She is survived by a daughter Loretta M. Francis of Dunkirk and son Nick J. Francis and wife Kathy of West Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Also surviving are grandchildren Laura Shoemaker (Jeremey Reed) of Pointe Verda Beach, FL, Jeanne Taleghani (Richard) of Franklin, TN, Matt Francis (Kristin) of New Market, MD, Michelle Colegrove (Aaron) of Salisbury, MD and Jacquelyn Francis (Bryan Gruber) of Rivera Beach, FL, great-grandchildren Raymond Procopio, Jack and Brett Reed, Violet and Sloane Francis and a brother Paul Petrella of Kent, OH.