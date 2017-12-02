Barbara Louise Spaid, 84 of Prince Frederick, MD passed away at home on November 28, 2017. She was born on July 19, 1933 in Washington, D.C. to Elmer and Nellie Payne Ford. She graduated from McKinley Technical High School in 1951 and went to work for the Federal Government. On February 28, 1953 she married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Norman Spaid – a union that lasted for over 64 years. She later worked for the National Audubon Society and Montgomery County Schools as a secretary at Rock Terrace School. In her later years, she became an antique dealer and appraiser and she and Norman could be found at local auctions and antique shows in the Southern Maryland area. She loved meeting new people and cherished her time spent with family and friends. She especially enjoyed their twice yearly trips to Myrtle Beach and participated in many activities while she was there.

Bobbie was a wonderful mother to her two sons, leading them to become men of high principles. She went to their elementary schools for every holiday party and went to their high school and made sure every young person had someone there who cared for them. She was a very talented seamstress, artist, and cook. She enjoyed doing hand work like crocheting and needlepoint. She was a voracious reader and loved mystery stories. She was a passionate and fun person who lived life to the fullest and she left this world with no regrets. She will be missed and loved forever.

Bobbie is survived by her loving husband and caregiver Norman Spaid and sons John (Katherine) Spaid of Oklahoma City, OK and Raymond Spaid of Prince Frederick, MD. She is also survived by her grandchildren John (Robin) Spaid of Oklahoma City, OK and Matthew (Lori) Spaid of Orange, TX, and six great grandchildren: Samantha, Adalynn, Lucas, Emmerick, Gabriel and Broderick Spaid. She also leaves behind her sister Susan (Douglas) Hance of Prince Frederick, MD. She was also the beloved aunt to Lisa Hance Hyatt (Sean), Brent (Nicole) Hance, Paul Testerman, Ava and Andrew Hance. She leaves behind cousins and friends who will cherish her memory.

The family will receive relatives and friends for viewing on December 4, 2017 from 10 -11 AM at the RAUSCH Funeral Home, located at 4405 Broomes Island Rd., Port Republic, MD 20676. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Oakland Baptist Cemetery in King George, VA. Contributions may be made in memory of Barbara to the Prince Frederick Rescue Squad, 755 Solomons Island Road S., P.O. Box 346, Prince Frederick, MD 20678