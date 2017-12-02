Lula Mae Hobbs, 84, passed away on November 26, 2017 at her home in Upper Marlboro. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Pearl Von Garlem. Lula Mae was predeceased by her husband, William Hobbs, and her brothers, Thomas Von Garlem and Charles Von Garlem.

Lula Mae worked for the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County for many years. She enjoyed reading, gardening and traveling and was always ready to laugh.

She is survived by her children William (Carolyn) Hobbs, Elizabeth Hobbs and Ellen (Erik) Williams, grandchildren Matthew Hobbs, Katie Wingate, Lauren Convery, Chelsea Elfstrom, Sadie Williams and Erika Williams, seven great-grandchildren, her sister Edna Von Garlem and numerous nieces and nephews.