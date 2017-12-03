John Franklin Tucker, 86, of North Beach passed away November 22, 2017 in Washington, D.C. He was born August 30, 1931 in Washington, D.C. to William Frederick and Mable Veronica (Anderson) Tucker. John was raised in Brentwood and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps on January 9, 1950 and was honorably discharged January 8, 1954. While serving, he earned the Korean Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and United Nations Service Medal. He retired from PEPCO in 1986 as an inspector. John married Velma Woodruff at St. James Church in Mt. Rainer on May 8, 1954. Velma passed away August 14, 1979 and John later moved to North Beach in 1993. He was a member of the Stallings-Williams American Legion Post 206 in Chesapeake Beach and formerly a member of Post 110 in Mt. Rainer. John was also an avid Washington redskins fan.

John is survived by children Debbie Wolf and her husband Vernon of North Beach, Laurie Amster, and Grant and Lee Tucker, all of Chesapeake Beach. Also surviving are grandchildren Beth Sherman (Bill) of Owings, Jessica Landolt (Dave Farrell) of Chesapeake Beach, Chris Amster (Ai) of Savannah, GA, Brian Landolt (Shannon) of Huntingtown and Robert Tucker of Chesapeake Beach, great-grandchildren Lennon and Isabel Sherman, Sophie Farrell, Vincent and Porter Amster, Morgan, Camryn and Quinn Landolt, his companion of many years Jean Johns and his beloved dog Gabby. He was preceded in death by his wife, and a son John Tucker, Jr.

The family will be having a luncheon at the Stallings-Williams American Legion Post 206 in Chesapeake Beach immediately following the service on Thursday.