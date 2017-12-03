Marian Alice Miller, 94, of Dunkirk passed away peacefully on November 27, 2017 at her home. She was born April 23, 1923 to Edgar and Ida Mae (Ayers) Miller. Marian was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Howard, Edgar “Brother” and Ayers “Buddy” Miller, and sisters Cora Daymude and Ida “Eleanor” Vezina. She is survived by her sisters Eugenia L. Renke, Florence E. Chaney and Sueann N. Downs as well as many nieces and nephews.



