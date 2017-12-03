Jane Ward Leitch, 80, of Huntingtown passed away November 27, 2017 at The Hermitage at Solomons. She was born August 3, 1937 in Prince Frederick to John William, Jr. and Grace (Ward) Leitch. Jane was raised in Calvert County and graduated from Calvert High School in 1955. She then attended St. Mary’s College and graduated in 1957 with an Associate’s Degree. Jane was employed with the Federal Government for 37 years, retiring from the National Institute of Health in 1993. She was an active member of the John Hanson Chapter of the DAR and a lifelong member of All Saints Parish, where she was an active member of the altar guild. Jane was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins and enjoyed bowling, gardening, feeding the birds and spending time with family. She was very loyal to Calvert County, the State of Maryland and her family farm.

Jane is survived by her nieces Lori Prevost of Huntingtown, Marcia J. Leitch of Bethesda and Karen Katsiyiannis and husband Peter of Temecula, CA, nephew John Leitch of Owings, great nieces Mallory Reading, and Chrissy and Beverly Katsiyiannis, great nephew Tommy Katsiyiannis and great-great nephew Brady Reading.