Richard “Rick” Michael Nowacki, 69, of Waldorf MD found peace on November 19, 2017. Rick was born on July 8, 1948 in Indiana, he was in the Navy for 4 years, and he last worked for the Washington Gas Company.

Rick was a member of St. Peter’s Church, in Waldorf, MD., the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and Buffalo Soldiers.

Rick is survived by his wife Arlene Nowacki of Waldorf, MD, and his brother Larry Nowacki, of Indiana.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Peter’s Church 3320 St. Peter’s Drive Waldorf, MD 20601 at 6 PM on Wednesday, November 29th, 2017.