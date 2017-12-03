Irene A. Foard, 78

Irene A. Foard of Dunkirk, MD, passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2017, in Prince Frederick, MD, at the age of 78.

She was born in Berbisdorf, Germany, on August 21, 1939, to Helene [Tkotz] and Franz Schuster.

Irene worked for the Calvert County Board of Education as an Instructional Assistant. She also worked for Safeway in the floral department in the Dunkirk store. She enjoyed gardening, cutting grass, crabbing, spending time with her family and also her dog “Teddy”.

Irene had a strong love for her Lord, her family and friends. She lived her faith and practiced it daily. Her bright smile always made you feel welcomed and loved. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She was the beloved wife of the late George “Herbert” Foard, who passed away in 2016. She was the loving mother of Rosemary Ann Dowell and the sister of Klemens (Josie), Reimund (Norma Jean), Gerhard, Helga Franklin, Doris Marshall (Dennis) and the late Siegfried Schuster.

Memorial contributions may be made in Irene’s name to the Covenant Community of Jesus the Good Shepherd, 1601 West Mount Harmony Road, Owings, MD 20736.