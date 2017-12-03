Richard S. Montgomery “Dick”., 89

Richard S. Montgomery “Dick” age 89 died peacefully at his home in Frederick, MD. on November 22,2017.

Born February 22nd 1928 in Brandywine, Md. He was a graduate of Marlboro High School in Upper Marlboro. He was the owner of several businesses during his working years including 30 years at Marlboro Shell in Upper Marlboro, MD. from which he retired in 1992.

Son of the late Robert E. Montgomery and Josephine Montgomery, Beloved husband of the late E. Lorraine Montgomery and 2nd wife, Juanita I. Snider and Loving father of Ronald E. Montgomery (Robin), Robert E. Montgomery, Eric L. Montgomery (Shirene) and the late Richard E. Montgomery. Grandfather of Angelica M.J. Montgomery & Nicholas J.R. Montgomery; great grandfather of 5, brother of Rita Boice, Joan Santin and the late W. Early Montgomery. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family, Susan Housley (Russell) and children, Michael Brett (Carrie) and children and friends at The Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Purcellville, Va. Special mention to April Morgan and the rest of his Hospice Family.

In lieu of flowers please donate in his name to the Hospice of Frederick, MD.