William LeRoy Hippert, 86, of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 23, 2017.

Born in Rahway, New Jersey to Louise (Day) and LeRoy W. Hippert, he was one of eight children.

He is survived by his loving children, Ronald Sailes (Mary), Gary Sailes, Pamela Clark, Grace Gutrich (Philip), and Craig Hippert (Denise); beloved grandchildren, Damien Sailes (Maya), Andrew Sailes (Thanh-Le), Philip Gutrich, Jr. (Nesha), Kimberly Gutrich, Krysten Gutrich, Christina Hippert, Grant Sailes, and William Sailes; great-grandchildren Marek Sailes, Samir Gutrich, LeAnn Brown, Jamiel Brown, Jr. He also leaves behind his sister Frederica Hippert, Jacquelyn Gee (deceased), Anna Mae Brown (deceased), Mary Langford, Eunice Hippert, Jesse Riggs (deceased), and Anna Duncan (deceased).

In addition to his parents, William was predeceased by his loving wife, Maureen (Crawford) Hippert.

William served in the United States Air Force and loved to fish, play pinochle, and build model cars. He was also known to be a pool shark, and was an amateur boxer during his time.