John Joseph Buckley, Jr. “Sonny” on Thursday, November 23, 2017, John Joseph Buckley, Jr., “Sonny”, 84, died on his farm in Chesapeake Beach, MD after a long battle with cancer. He was born on March 22, 1933, in Washington, D.C. and attended Holy Cross Catholic School and Lincoln Tech High School both located in S.W. Washington, D.C.

As a youth, Sonny spent his summers with his family in North Beach, MD. He enjoyed playing bingo, volunteering at the fire department, going to the local icehouse and playing penny slots at Uncle Billy’s. His many interests included racing stock cars in Upper Marlboro, MD, and boxing through the junior golden gloves.

On May 18, 1957, Sonny married Doloris Ann Buckley and just celebrated their 60th anniversary in 2017. They lived in Clinton, MD for over 59 years raising their family. Sonny’s career began working at Briggs Meat Packing Company. He retired through PEPCO as an underground cable splicer. Sonny also owned J.J. Buckey Freight Service with his son before retiring for a second time in 2006. In 1972, Sonny and Doloris purchased their farm in Chesapeake Beach, MD. Through the years, they farmed tobacco and raised cattle. Sonny instilled a love for all animals and his farm demonstrated that reflection.

Sonny is survived by his beloved wife, Doloris Ann Buckley nee McDonald; children, John J. Buckley, III. (Jean), and Robin Buckley McGarvey (Francis). He is also survived by three grandchildren, Christin Elizabeth Fallin, Francis Joseph McGarvey, Jr., and Holly Ann McGarvey.

Family will receive friends at the Lee Funeral Home Calvert, P.A., 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736 on Thursday, November 30, 2017 from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, 8816 Chesapeake Avenue, North Beach, MD 20714 on Friday, December 1, 2017 at 12 Noon. Interment to follow at Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens, Port Republic, MD. Memorial contributions may be to American Cancer Society. 1041 MD Rt. 3 North, Building A, Gambrills, MD 21054.