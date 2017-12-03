Mrs.Betty Shumate passed away at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital on Sunday November 26th 2017. She is survived by her children Cindy & her husband Larry Burroughs and Mark & his wife Marnie Shumate, her grandchildren Tommy, Tara, & Michelle, four great grandchildren and nieces and nephews, Sharon Cusic, Judy Wright, Bill Grove & Charlie Davis. Betty will be interred next to beloved husband of 61 years, Claude J. “Abie” Shumate.

