Larry Dale Foster “Bones”., 60

Larry Dale Foster “Bones”, of Brandywine, MD died suddenly on November 27, 2017 at the age of 60.

Born in Washington, DC, the son of Rosa Mae and Laurence Foster, both deceased.

Larry grew up in Lanham attending and graduating from DuVal High School. Out of high school, he worked for Hobart Appliance in various Giant grocery stores. He continued working with as a kitchen technician while opening his own business, Foster Food Equipment Repair, mostly servicing Fed Ex Field from 1999 through 2017 for the Washington Redskin games. His latest endeavor was with the Fairfax County Public Schools as food equipment repair.

Larry always has a big smile and perhaps a bigger heart. A man of simple things in life who loved his sons above all else. He had many interests, especially skilled in fixing things. He enjoyed cranking Led Zeppelin or Fleetwood Mac through the amps in his truck. He loved riding his Harley Davidson bike, muscle cars and old Western movies. Larry considered himself lucky to have two of the best friends in the world in Stephen Clark and Beverly Campisano,

Devoted father of Kevin James Foster of Brandywine, MD and Keith Foster (Nicole Truitt) of Prince Frederick, MD; loving stepson of Ruby Foster of Clinton, MD; dearest brother of Linda Foster Seehorn (Allen) of Pumkin Center, NC, Patricia Najjar of Silver Spring, MD and Sherry Lee Holland (Perry) of Hernando, MS. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.