Billie D. Stolz, 91

Billie D. Stolz of Dunkirk, MD, formerly of Lusby, MD, passed away on Monday evening, November 27, 2017, in Prince Frederick, MD, at the age of 91.

Billie was born in Lynch, KY, on September 12, 1926, to Bessie [Manning] and William A. Powell.

She worked in retail sales, retiring from Hecht’s Department Store in 1983. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, traveling, going to the beach and spending time with her family.

Billie was the beloved wife of the late Jerome “Jerry” C. Stolz and the loving mother of Carol E. Owens and her husband George and the late Charles J. Stolz, who passed away in 1988. She was the devoted grandmother of Matt Owens and his wife Rachael and Kaitlin Wright and her husband Michael; and the great-grandmother of two great-grandchildren.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736, on Friday, December 1st from 4 to 8 pm; where Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 2nd at 10 am. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made in Billie’s name to Calvert Hospice, P O Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.