Jean Louise Shelton-Thomas, 82, of Prince Frederick, MD passed away Monday, November 29, 2017 surrounded by her loving family. Jean was the beloved wife of Clarence Thomas “CT” for many years and loving mother to Sharon Morrissette (Pat), Cynthia Ryan (Mike), Julia Keenan (Chris), Joseph Shelton Jr., and Mike Shelton (Claire). She was the loving sister of JoAnn Roland (Earl) and mother-in-law of Jeff Keenan.

She was the grandmother of ten, great grandmother of eighteen, and aunt of seven nieces and one nephew. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Jean loved volunteering and spending her spare time helping others. She volunteered at Andrews Air Force Base during the Vietnam War greeting soldiers as they returned home and in later years, volunteered in Calvert County providing help and support for those suffering from addiction.

Jean was an entrepreneur and a business woman, being one of the original owners of Lord Calvert Bowl. Jean was known for always being a caretaker to many members of her family, choosing the best Christmas presents, and being the rock of her family. Jean is predeceased by her husband Joseph R. Shelton, her parents Charles S. Reynolds and Amelia Reynolds, her brother Charles E. Reynolds and two grandsons Aiden and Ryan Shelton.

A visitation will be held at Lee Funeral home, Calvert P.A. Monday, December 4, 2017 at 10:00 am with services following.

In lieu of flowers, Jeans family asks for donations to Calvert Hospice and/or the Prince Frederick Rescue Squad.