Merrill “Chico” Rivers, 74, of Mechanicsville, MD formerly from Oxon Hill, MD passed away on November 29, 2017 in La Plata, MD. Born on July 30, 1943, he was the son of the late Violet Greenway Bryant Rivers and Merrill Rivers. Chico was the loving husband of Jayne M. Rivers whom he married on April 23, 1983 in Our Lady of Lourdes in Bethesda, MD. Chico is survived by his daughter Veronica Rivers of Mechanicsville, MD, many nieces, great nephews and wonderful friends. As well as his siblings, Rose Ward and Bill Rivers. He graduated from Oxon Hill High School in 1961, while in high school he was awarded the All-Metro Award. Chico moved from Waldorf, MD to Mechanicsville, MD in 1986. He was a buyer for Super Salvage in 2009.

Chico was Vice President of the Wicomico Advisor Board Committee in St. Mary’s County, MD. He enjoyed stumping people with trivia questions and was a prankster. He loved country music and enjoyed going for rides on his gulf cart. As well, as golfing, baseball, and sports in general. His second love was Wicomico Shores.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 10:00 AM in St. Aloysius Catholic Church Leonardtown, MD with Father David Beaubien officiating and Con Celebrating will Father John Dakes. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be; Tommy Dixon, Craig Stark, Mitchell Seifert, Lucas Gibson, Paul Gibson, Ken Swenson, Jim Cole, and Eugene Best. Honorary Pallbearers will be; Drew Tippett and Bradley Tippett.

Contributions may be made to St. Aloysius Catholic Church P.O. Box 310 Leonardtown, MD 20650 or charity of your choice.