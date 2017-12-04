Fatal Vehicle Fire in Waldorf Under Investigation

On Saturday, December 2, 207, an initial 911 hang-up was received at approximately 4:20 a.m., for a reported fire at 10047 Lyles Place in Waldorf.

The fire department was then dispatched at 4:22 am and when they arrived with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, they discovered a vehicle was on fire.

After extinguishing the fire, a deceased adult male victim was found in the passenger compartment.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore so that their identity can be determined along with their cause of death.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division, Crime Lab unit and Patrol Division are assisting with the investigation.