WANTED – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 12/4/2017

The following persons are wanted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.
If you have information concerning these cases, you should take no action, but instead immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency.
Trent Allen Fowler- subject is wanted for Theft and Drug Possession.
Paul Leroy Chew- subject is wanted for Child Support.
Heather Marie Finstad- subject is wanted for Escape 2nd Degree.
Amber Renne Stewart- subject is wanted for Drug Possession.
Snover Shannon Ramirez- subject is wanted for Child Support.
Anthony Charles Brown- subject is wanted for Theft.
Nathan Orlando Jones- subject is wanted for Driving Without a License.
Brian Leonard Hutchison- subject is wanted for VOP Burglary.
Tiffany Amber Herring- subject is wanted for Child Support.
Broderick Cortez Mackall- subject is wanted for Theft.
Anthony Wayne Crusoe Sr- subject is wanted for Theft and False Statement.
William Michael Bowen- subject is wanted for Drug Possession.
Anthony Joseph Palumbo- subject is wanted for Child Support.
Linwood Erwin Scayles Jr- subject is wanted for Child Support.
Antoine Keith Mackall- subject is wanted for Theft.
Marcus Albert Leroy Gantt III- subject is wanted for Child Support.
Contact information for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit
Sgt. Rob Selkirk @ 410-535-2800 ext. 2517 or 443-624-8241
Dfc. Mike Tomlinson @ 410-535-2800 ext. 2581 or 443-532-4278
Dfc. Chip Ward @ 410-535-2800 ext. 2589 or 443-532-0603
Dfc. James Bell @ 410-535-2800 ext. 2748 or 443-975-0481
Dfc. Robert Traas @ 410-535-2800 ext. 2747 or 443-975-8368