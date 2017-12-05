Pair Arrested at Kohl’s in Lexington Park For Stealing Jeans

On Sunday, November 26, 2017, Deputy First Class S. Tirpak, from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Kohl’s Department Store, on Lexington Village Way, in Lexington Park, for a reported theft.

Police located Jeremy Jermaine Snell, 31, of Lexington Park, and Queen Ella Champion, 35 with no fixed address, in a car parked in front of the store.

Police located two pair of jeans stolen from the store in the vehicle, the stolen property valued at $119.00.

Snell was issued two Criminal Citations for Theft, and Champion was arrested and charged with Theft.

