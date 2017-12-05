Hoyer Attends Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for New Business Incubator at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport

On Monday, December 4, 2017, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the new Business Incubator at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport. Congressman Hoyer secured federal funding to establish the incubator, and has worked in collaboration with St. Mary’s County, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO), the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWC-AD), and the University System of Maryland to establish the incubator.

“I’m proud to join in celebrating the opening of a new Business Incubator at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport,” said Congressman Hoyer. “I’ve worked hard to secure funding to launch this exciting project. The incubator’s location near the University System of Maryland, the University of Maryland’s UAS Test Site, and the St. Mary’s Airport, will make this an attractive location for entrepreneurs.”

“Today’s ceremony represents a partnership between the military, academia, and the private sector,” continued Congressman Hoyer. “I want to thank the St. Mary’s County Commissioners for their leadership on this project. The future is very bright for St. Mary’s County, and I look forward to the new innovations and start-up businesses that grow out of the Business Incubator.”